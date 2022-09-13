Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September 2022

USA is concerned over attacks on civilian settlements of Armenia and calls for an end to hostilities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the US State Department said in a statement. 

"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict.  We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately", reads the statement. 








