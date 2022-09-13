FM Mirzoyan talks with Karen Donfried, emphasizes adequate response of international community to Azerbaijan’s actions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On September 13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, ARMENPRESS was informed from MFA Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to Karen Donfried the situation resulting from the aggression unleashed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia at midnight, September 13. Minister Mirzoyan stressed the urgency of a targeted and adequate response of the international community to the aggressive and provocative actions of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized that the Armenian side will make every effort to repel the Azerbaijani aggression.