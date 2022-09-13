Positional fights are going on in some sections of the border. Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has not changed as of 05:00. Positional fights are taking place in some sections of the border, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said.

"The adversary continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and large-caliber firearms in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civil infrastructures," he said.

The speaker added that the Armenian Armed Forces are adequately retaliating and fully fulfilling the combat task set before them. Casualties of the Armenian side are being verified.

"The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the entire responsibility for the created situation and its further developments," said Torosyan.

After midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery and UAVs. In particular, the positions located in the directions of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled.