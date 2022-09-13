Ararat Mirzoyan informs Sergey Lavrov about the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov on September 13 about the situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the MFA informed.

After midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery and UAVs. In particular, the positions located in the directions of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled. The Defense Ministry informed that as of 04:00, the situation remained extremely tense.