This is an attack against internationally recognized Armenian settlements - US Congresswoman Jackie Speier

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Jackie Speier commented on the shelling of Armenian peaceful settlements by Azerbaijani armed forces, emphasizing that Azerbaijan shells internationally recognized Armenian settlements.

“I am outraged by reports of heavy and coordinated Azeri artillery strikes on peaceful Armenian towns. To be clear: these are internationally recognized Armenian towns, NOT disputed territory. It's unconscionable that the US continues to provide Aliyev with military aid”, she wrote.

After midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery and UAVs. In particular, the positions located in the directions of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled. The Defense Ministry informed that as of 04:00, the situation remains extremely tense.