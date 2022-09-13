This is a gross violation of the ceasefire and a direct attack on Armenia's sovereignty. Adam Schiff

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has reportedly shelled the homes of innocent civilians in Artsakh, and is now attacking Armenia's border, ARMENPRESS reports US Congressman Adam Schiff wrote on his Facebook page.

“This is an egregious violation of the ceasefire and a direct attack on Armenia's sovereignty. The U.S. must halt all assistance to Azerbaijan - immediately and permanently”, Adam Schiff wrote.

After midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery and UAVs. In particular, the positions located in the directions of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled. The Defense Ministry informed that as of 04:00, the situation remains extremely tense.