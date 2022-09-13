In some directions, the Azerbaijani units have taken actions for advancement of positions. Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continues to be extremely tense as of 04:00, ARMENPRESS reports spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan informed. According to him, the shooting that started as a result of the large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity.

"The adversary continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs and large caliber firearms. Both military and civilian infrastructure are being targeted. In some directions, the Azerbaijani units have taken actions for advancement of positions. Positional battles continue," he said, adding that the Armed Forces of Armenia adequately retaliate the enemy and fully fulfill the combat tasks set before them.

Casualties of the Armenian side are being verified.