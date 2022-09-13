As a result of Azerbaijani attack, the Armenian side suffered casualties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the offensive actions of Azerbaijan in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian side has suffered casualties, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan informed.

He added that the number of victims and the wounded are being verified.

After midnight on September 13, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened intense fire at the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery and UAVs. In particular, the positions located in the directions of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled.