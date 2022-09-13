Azerbaijan violates Armenia’s territorial integrity – French MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. This evening, Azerbaijan attacked Armenia, violating the country's territorial integrity, ARMENPRESS reports French MP Sabrina Agresti-Roubache wrote on her Twitter page.

"This evening my thoughts are with Armenia and Armenians. Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack, once again violating the territorial integrity of our friendly country. Tomorrow I will immediately appeal to Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna so that France stands by Armenia," said the member of President Emmanuel Marconi's party.

Starting 00:05, September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched intense artillery and large caliber firearm shelling of Armenian positions in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. The Azerbaijani forces are also using UAVs in the attack, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.