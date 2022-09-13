Situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is relatively calm

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. As of 01:50, the situation along the Artsakh contact line is relatively stable, ARMENPRESS reports Artsakh Information Headquarters informs.

"Due to the aggressive military actions of the Azerbaijani side in different parts of Armenia, we inform you that as of 01:50 the situation along the contact line of Artsakh is relatively stable," the Headquarters noted, urging the population of the country to maintain calmness and vigilance, to follow only official information.

Starting 00:05, September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched intense artillery and large caliber firearm shelling of Armenian positions in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. The Azerbaijani forces are also using UAVs in the attack, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.