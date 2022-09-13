Intense firefight continues after Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The intense firefight which began as a result of the large-scale Azerbaijani provocation still continues, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

“The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking adequate countermeasures. The Ministry of Defense will regularly issue official updates on the developments,” he added.

Starting 00:05, September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched intense artillery and large caliber firearm shelling of Armenian positions in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.