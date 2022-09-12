Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September 2022

Defense Ministry’s Military Control Service conducts inspections in military unit 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The task force of the Military Control Service of the Armenian Defense Ministry is conducting inspections in N military unit, the defense ministry said in a news release. 

The officers of the task force, led by Major-General Karen Shakaryan, have been in the management posts, inspected the preparedness of military bases, servicing units, the combat preparedness of the personnel, etc.








