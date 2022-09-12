At meeting with Russian Ambassador, ARF representatives highlight guarantee of security of Artsakh-Armenians 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. ARF Bureau political representative Armen Rustamyan and ARF Armenia Supreme Council’s representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan met today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ARF press service said.

The meeting sides attached importance to the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership, the guarantee of the security of Artsakh-Armenians, ensuring a complete and uninterrupted connection between Armenia and Artsakh and highlighted in this context the activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Views were exchanged also on Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as on regional developments.