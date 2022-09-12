Brussels closely follows ongoing situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Peter Stano

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Brussels closely follows the ongoing situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said in response to the question of Armenian Public TV’s Lurer program regarding the increase in tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and along the Line of Contact in Artsakh, as well as the possible risks of destabilization of the situation by Azerbaijan.

“We call on the sides to refrain from actions that could escalate the situation and derail the continuous settlement process, which the European Union strongly supports and is committed to”, Peter Stano said.