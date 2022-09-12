Armenian Minister of Healthcare, WHO Director-General meet in Israel 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Israel on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

The Armenian minister informed on social media that they have discussed introduction of comprehensive healthcare insurance, e-health and other reforms of the sector, as well as the process of ongoing programs and agreements reached in cooperation with the WHO.

“Given the significance of the 5th Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting, which will be held in Armenia on October 5-7, we have discussed the preparation works, emphasizing the importance of holding such an event”, Minister Avanesyan said.

She also said that they have discussed the ongoing activities aimed at developing and adopting a legal document on preparedness to a global threat at an international level, attaching importance to the response of countries to possible pandemics.