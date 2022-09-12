France to continue issuing visas to Russians, but changes issuance terms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. France will continue to issue short-term visas to Russian nationals, but visa fees and the term of visa application consideration will be increased, TASS reports citing the statement of the French embassy in Moscow.

"France will continue to issue short-term visas to Russians. However, we draw your attention to the fact that the above-mentioned decision comes into effect and the terms for short-term visa issuance change. The visa fee is increased from 35 to 80 euro for all. Consideration of visa applications may take up to 45 days. So, those willing to obtain visas are recommended to take this into account while planning trips," the embassy wrote on its website.

According to the embassy, this decision does not apply to long-term visas.

The European Council’s decision on the suspension of the simplified visa regime with Russia came into force on Monday.