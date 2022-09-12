2nd Hawk UAV Competition held in Lori province: Emergency Situations Ministry supports innovative technology development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Karen Vardanyan Educational Foundation and the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) held the 2nd Hawk UAV Competition at Lernapat UAV airport in Lori province of Armenia.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is among the partners of the competition.

The competition aims at proposing solutions via use of UAVs for raising efficiency of rescue operations during emergency situations.

106 applications were submitted for participation in the competition.

The competition was held in three nominations:

Student groups

Student groups Amateur teams

Amateur teams Specialized companies

The participating groups were given with tasks of simple, medium and high complexity - area orientation, object detection and classification, package delivery and liquid spreading.

The official opening of the competition was held on the first day in the airport, followed by flights operated by student teams. On the second day, the amateur groups and specialized companies made competition flights, and then the winners were announced. The participants were provided with certificates, and the three winners received monetary and other awards.

In a statement the Ministry of Emergency Situations welcomed holding such competitions, taking into account the importance of use of UAVs in rescue and search operations.