President of Artsakh signs decree on establishing Public Council 

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing a Public Council, the Office of the President said.

The Council is a consultative body, all members of which will be elected ex gratia on a public basis.

According to the decree, the Council’s charter was approved and 8 members were appointed, who will organize the process of electing the other 17 members of the structure within the terms stipulated by the Council’s charter.

The decree enters into force on the day following its official publication and remains in effect until the end of the term of office of the acting President of the Artsakh Republic.