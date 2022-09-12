Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-22

YEREVAN, 12 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 405.47 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.79 drams to 411.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.93 drams to 473.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 61.04 drams to 22336.16 drams. Silver price up by 1.91 drams to 244.62 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.