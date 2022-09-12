"Don’t be afraid to lose, it makes you stronger": Olympic champion Yana Egorian meets young Armenian fencers in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Young Armenian fencers had an exclusive chance to meet Russian sabre fencer, six-time team European champion, two-time team world champion, 2016 individual Olympic champion, and 2016 team Olympic champion Yana Egorian in person as part of the Moscow Days in Yerevan celebrations.

Egorian came to Yerevan to meet the children and wish them good luck.

The Fencing Tournament was held at the Children’s Sports School in Yerevan’s Arabkir district as part of the celebrations.

“Hello everyone, I want to say that I am very happy to participate in this event in my homeland and be with so many children who are training in fencing. I want you to have fun today, and if you lose don’t worry too much, that’s not too bad, because there will be many defeats or victories in your life, and defeats will make you stronger. Don’t be afraid, enjoy this day and always smile,” Egorian told the children.