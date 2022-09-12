New gun control law to “maximally control” risks with certification procedure – says MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Vilen Gabrielyan, who has authored the new gun control bill, presented to lawmakers in parliament the data of the past 5 years on how many guns were bought in the country.

MP Arsen Torosyan asked Gabrielyan whether they have estimates on the expected decrease or increase of the sales of weapons if the bill is adopted.

Civilians can only buy shotguns or rifles.

1543 people applied for shotgun license in 2017, 1663 in 2018, 750 in 2019, 3615 in 2020 and 2450 in 2021.

351 people applied for rifle license in 2017, 632 in 2018, 449 in 2019, 354 in 2020 and 692 in 2021.

Gabrielyan said they expect an increase in the numbers. “Yes, there is a certain risk. But since the certification procedure is also being introduces it is assumed that the medical examinations will be on more proper levels and thus we are maximally controlling this risk,” the MP said.

