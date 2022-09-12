Armenia ranked 11th in Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian think tank Fraser Institute.

In 2016 Armenia was 40th, then 39th in 2017, up to 19th in 2018 and then 17th in 2019.

Armenia’s rating is 7,84 out of 10. The report is estimating economic freedom by analyzing several indicators, including government spending and taxation.

Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland are leading the survey.