Speaker of Parliament says shorter military service for payment will make armed forces more professional

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan says the Defense Ministry proposal to significantly shorten compulsory military service for conscripts who will pay the required payment will give an opportunity to have a professional army.

“You all know that many people avoided getting drafted one way or the other in the past. And I think that this money will allow having a more professional army and more professional servicemembers,” Simonyan said, referring to the 24 million drams ($60,000) payment which would shorten the two-year mandatory service to 4 months.

Asked whether or not the number of servicemen will decrease as a result, Simonyan said: “One serviceman getting the deferment this way will allow us to have two professional servicemembers.”

Armenian law requires men aged between 18 and 27 to serve in the armed forces for two years.