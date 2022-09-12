Armenia to keep raising PoW issue in all international meetings until everyone returns – Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is assuring that the issue of repatriating the Armenian captives who are still held in Azerbaijan has always been and will always be in the agenda of all international meetings of the Armenian government.

“The mediations haven’t stopped even for a minute,” the Speaker told reporters when asked about the process. “These mediations have always taken place. The mediations and talks are present in all our international meetings and will be present for as long as everyone hasn’t safely returned,” Simonyan said.

On September 8, Azerbaijan released five Armenian PoWs. According to the European Union, the return of the five PoWs took place directly, without mediations.