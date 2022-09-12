Opposition MPs could lose seats upon reaching limit of unexcused absences - Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. As soon as the limit of unexcused absences is reached, the process of stripping Members of Parliament from their mandates will enter the agenda of parliament, Speaker Alen Simonyan said when asked by reporters about the process of depriving the opposition lawmakers from their mandates for their absences.

Both opposition factions have been boycotting parliament.

Simonyan said the process is not a bill but rather a requirement of law. “It doesn’t need to be circulated: as soon as the limit of permissible absences are reached the process of depriving the Members of Parliament from their mandates enters agenda. We can talk about this in December, when the session ends. I am sure that they will try to somehow avoid this, either by submitting a medical paper or somehow making an appearance and ensuring attendance. In the end of the year, when the session ends, the issue will enter the council and a decision will be made according to the data,” Simonyan said.