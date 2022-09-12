Speaker criticizes “unserious” opposition for “alternative” session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan criticized the opposition’s boycott of sessions and holding of debates outside of parliament as “unserious”.

Simonyan told reporters that these actions by the opposition won’t harm the sessions because the parliament has the “highest legitimacy”.

“But the opposition, one can say, has the lowest legitimacy in history. Next what? Are they going to establish an alternative state?” the Speaker said in reference to the opposition holding what they describe as an “alternative” session of parliament.

The two opposition factions, Hayastan and Pativ Unem, are boycotting the session of parliament and organized a discussion titled “The True Agenda of Armenia”. Hayastan MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during the discussion that the true and primary agenda is to ensure the security of Armenia and Artsakh, which requires the establishment of a national state trajectory. Saghatelyan said that they’ve received a mandate from their voters to protect this agenda.