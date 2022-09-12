Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September 2022

Artsakh military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying the accusations by the Azerbaijani Defense ministry on shelling Azerbaijani positions in the north-western direction of Artsakh.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense statement claiming that the Defense Army detachments shelled Azerbaijani positions to the north-west of the Republic of Artsakh on September 11 is false,” the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

 








