COVID-19: Over 2500 new cases, 7 deaths in one week in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 2,575 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded last week, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 439,302, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

7 people died, raising the death toll to 8,669.

2,172 people recovered (total recoveries: 425,531).

7,446 tests were performed (total tests: 3,198,646).

The number of active cases stood at 3,410 as of September 12.