Former Deputy PM Avinyan nominated as Vice Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and the Member of the Board of the Civil Contract Party Tigran Avinyan is nominated as Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.

The confirmation hearing will take place on September 13 during a City Council session.

