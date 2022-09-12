Former Deputy PM Avinyan nominated as Vice Mayor of Yerevan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and the Member of the Board of the Civil Contract Party Tigran Avinyan is nominated as Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.
The confirmation hearing will take place on September 13 during a City Council session.
Avinyan is nominated by Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan.
- 12:29 Armenia to keep raising PoW issue in all international meetings until everyone returns – Speaker
- 12:16 Opposition MPs could lose seats upon reaching limit of unexcused absences - Speaker
- 11:58 Speaker criticizes “unserious” opposition for “alternative” session
- 11:34 Artsakh military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling
- 11:22 COVID-19: Over 2500 new cases, 7 deaths in one week in Armenia
- 10:59 Former Deputy PM Avinyan nominated as Vice Mayor of Yerevan
- 10:49 Space exploration takes humanity to unending voyage of discovery: Commander Chris Hadfield to ARMENPRESS
- 10:42 Carlos Alcaraz, 19, wins US Open to become youngest world No. 1 in men's tennis history
- 10:30 “Disinformation” – Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shooting
- 09:59 Parliament: First session after summer recess starts
- 09.10-17:34 Moscow City Day celebrated in Yerevan with photo exhibition and concert
- 09.10-16:00 Armenia’s Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer congratulates Artsakh counterpart on professional day
- 09.10-15:33 Armenian Minister of Defense visits Arlington National Cemetery in US
- 09.10-15:23 U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
- 09.10-13:58 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 09.10-13:25 Charles III formally proclaimed King of Great Britain
- 09.10-12:39 Armenian PM receives new US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 09.10-12:32 France, Germany demand resolution of ‘Kosovo problem’ from Serbia - President Vucic
- 09.10-12:24 ARMENPRESS joins Abu Dhabi Global Media Congress as media partner
- 09.10-11:33 European Stocks up - 09-09-22
- 09.10-11:31 US stocks up - 09-09-22
- 09.10-11:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-09-22
- 09.10-11:20 Investigative Committee Chairman receives parents of servicemen fallen at 2020 Artsakh War
- 09.10-11:17 Vice Speaker of Parliament briefs US Co-Chair of OSCE MG on current situation of Armenia- Turkey normalization process
- 09.10-11:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-09-22
20:05, 09.05.2022
3701 views STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in Yerevan
15:49, 09.08.2022
3127 views We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan
14:16, 09.07.2022
2640 views STARMUS VI: By studying Mars we learn about Earth – NASA engineer Arbi Karapetian
15:36, 09.06.2022
2491 views 4th Global Innovation Forum (GIF) in Yerevan to gather leading experts to discuss AI
15:23, 09.10.2022
2422 views U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker