Carlos Alcaraz, 19, wins US Open to become youngest world No. 1 in men's tennis history

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Carlos Alcaraz clinched the U.S. Open men’s singles championship, announcing the start of a new era in the game, the New York Times reports.

Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish sensation, beat Casper Ruud of Norway, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3, to win his first Grand Slam singles title.

He claimed not only the men’s singles championship and $2.6 million in prize money, but also the No. 1 ranking in the world, becoming the youngest man to do so. He is the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open as a 19-year-old.