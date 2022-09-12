Azerbaijan prepares new provocation, warns Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan says that Azerbaijan is preparing a new provocation by spreading false statements accusing the Armenian side in opening fire in various directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

In a statement, Marukyan said that last week the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense spread fake reports virtually every day falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire in various parts of the line of contact and that the shooting was suppressed by countermeasures.

“Naturally the Armenian side’s defense agencies are denying these reports, noting that not a single military detachment of the Armenian side has opened fire in direction of Azerbaijan.

Many are asking why Azerbaijan is carrying out this disinformation in such organized and consistent manner: we all know that whenever Azerbaijan is planning new border provocations it organizes the fake basis for the information legitimization of this provocation.

All actors of the international community who are interested in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process and resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must very closely follow and clearly realize that Azerbaijan has again launched preparations for a provocation.

In this situation an international targeted reaction could prevent the new forthcoming provocation,” Marukyan said.