“Disinformation” – Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shooting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying accusations by Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on opening fire at the border Sunday evening.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation. The Armed Forces of Armenia did not open fire in the evening of September 11 at Azerbaijani positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the detachments of the Armed Forces of Armenia,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.