Parliament: First session after summer recess starts

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The first sitting of parliament after the summer recess began on September 12.

45 items are included in the agenda of the sitting.

The two opposition factions – Hayastan and Pativ Unem – continue to boycott the parliament session.








