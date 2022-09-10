Armenian Minister of Defense visits Arlington National Cemetery in US
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on the sidelines of his working visit in the United States of America, the ministry said in a news release.
Minister Papikyan paid tribute and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
- 15:33 Armenian Minister of Defense visits Arlington National Cemetery in US
- 15:23 U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker
- 13:25 Charles III formally proclaimed King of Great Britain
- 12:39 Armenian PM receives new US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 12:24 ARMENPRESS joins Abu Dhabi Global Media Congress as media partner
- 11:33 European Stocks up - 09-09-22
- 11:31 US stocks up - 09-09-22
- 11:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-09-22
- 11:20 Investigative Committee Chairman receives parents of servicemen fallen at 2020 Artsakh War
- 11:17 Vice Speaker of Parliament briefs US Co-Chair of OSCE MG on current situation of Armenia- Turkey normalization process
- 11:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-09-22
- 11:14 Oil Prices Up - 09-09-22
- 10:29 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire
- 09.09-21:24 Armenian Defense Minister visits National Defense University in Washington D.C.
- 09.09-21:05 STARMUS VI Festival in Armenia ends with premiere of film
- 09.09-21:00 Istanbul-Armenian singer Sibil introduces video clip of “Song is my wings” in Armenia
- 09.09-20:54 IRI Armenia poll shows favorable views of Prime Minister Pashinyan
- 09.09-20:28 Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
- 09.09-19:13 Chief of Staff at PM’s Office attends ceremony of naming high school in Yerevan after engineer Alexander Kemurdzhian
- 09.09-18:22 Armenian President leaves note in condolence book opened following death of Queen Elizabeth II
- 09.09-18:13 Armenian Speaker of Parliament, IRI’s Regional Director for Eurasia discuss cooperation development directions
- 09.09-17:31 Armenian Deputy PM receives IRI’s Regional Program Director for Eurasia
- 09.09-17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-09-22
- 09.09-17:17 Asian Stocks - 09-09-22
- 09.09-17:01 Armenian PM congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day
20:05, 09.05.2022
3398 views STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in Yerevan
14:03, 09.03.2022
3088 views Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region – Reuters
13:29, 09.03.2022
3021 views Azerbaijan intends to undermine the peace process, warns Armenian FM
15:26, 09.03.2022
2551 views Azeri military releases fresh disinformation falsely accusing Armenia in border shooting
15:33, 09.03.2022
2314 views Artsakh military denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire