U.S. to continue to support comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan-Philip Reeker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Philip Reeker, the United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Normalization Envoy Ruben Rubinyan during his visit to Armenia on September 8-10, the U.S. Embassy Yerevan said in a statement.

“Ambassador Reeker reiterated the U.S. commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. The United States will continue to engage bilaterally, with like-minded partners, such as the European Union, and multilaterally to support a comprehensive peaceful settlement of all issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia”, the Embassy’s statement says.