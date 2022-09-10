Armenian PM receives new US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received new American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip T. Reeker, the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan congratulated Mr. Reeker on appointment to the responsible position and welcomed his visit to the region. Pashinyan highlighted the important role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The PM attached importance to the resumption of the negotiation process within the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the use of latter’s experience in the context of the comprehensive settlement of the NK conflict.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to the NK conflict.

They also touched upon the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-Day war. The necessity for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held, the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the Azerbaijani control was emphasized.

Views were exchanged also on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other topics relating to regional stability and security.