Investigative Committee Chairman receives parents of servicemen fallen at 2020 Artsakh War 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan received a group of parents of servicemen who were killed during the 2020 Artsakh War, the Investigative Committee said.

Issues relating to the preliminary investigation process of a number of criminal cases relating to different episodes of war operations were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, which lasted more than three hours, the Investigative Committee Chairman answered to the questions of parents of killed soldiers and expressed readiness to regularly organize similar meetings to provide comprehensive clarifications about the respective activities carried out by investigative authorities.