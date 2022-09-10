Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia denies the accusations of the Azerbaijani side on opening fire at the border.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which on September 9 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality”, the ministry said in a statement.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, it added.