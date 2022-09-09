Armenian President leaves note in condolence book opened following death of Queen Elizabeth II 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited today the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Yerevan and left a note in the condolence book opened on the occasion of the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the Presidential Office said.

“My deepest condolences to the good people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family on the occasion of the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who with her devotion and wise leadership made a great contribution to her country’s development and progress. At this difficult moment of loss, I share the grief of all of you and extend words of comfort”, the President of Armenia wrote in the condolence book.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96.