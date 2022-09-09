Armenian Deputy PM receives IRI’s Regional Program Director for Eurasia 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan received today Stephen Nix, Regional Program Director for Eurasia at the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Deputy PM’s Office said.

The Deputy PM highlighted the successful experience of cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the IRI aimed at improving public communication and implementing numerous projects and events in the field of study of public opinion. He also emphasized the importance of deepening the cooperation in creating more comprehensive system of public awareness, particularly the introduction of institutional mechanisms of public awareness.

In his turn Stephen Nix thanked the deputy PM for the welcome and stated that they are ready to assist the government of Armenia in the successful implementation of ongoing democratic reforms.

A broad range of issues of bilateral interest were also discussed during the meeting.