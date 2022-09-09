Armenian PM congratulates President of Tajikistan on Independence Day 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my warm congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Armenia attaches great importance to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, based on friendship, trust and mutual respect.

I am confident that the historically formed friendly relations between our peoples are a reliable basis for the further expansion and deepening of Armenian-Tajik interstate relations.

I wish Your Excellency good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Tajikistan."