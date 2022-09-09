Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September 2022

Tallest building in Kansas lit up in Armenian flag colors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The tallest building in Kansas was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag September 7-8 when the Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan was visiting the US state, his spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

In honor of Papikyan’s visit the Governor of Kansas proclaimed September 7 as Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day.








