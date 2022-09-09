I feel as young as the 36-year-old astronaut who walked on the Moon – Charles Duke

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. STARMUS VI is a wonderful place to meet renowned individuals and have good time, former astronaut and the youngest person to have walked on the Moon (Apollo 16 mission) Charles Duke said at a news conference. Duke was 36 years old when he walked on the Moon.

He said that this is his second visit to Armenia.

“Garik Israelian brought us to Armenia seven years ago. We’d spent about a week here, we were fascinated by the culture and history of the country,” Duke said.

Duke said the STARMUS festival is a great place to exchange ideas and views. “Not everyone’s opinions match during lectures because this is the beauty of discussions, to listen and in case of disagreeing talk about it,” he said.

The 86-year old former astronaut, who is now one of the 4 living moonwalkers, then delivered a lecture about the Apollo programs. “Today I feel as young as the astronaut who walked on the moon at the age of 36,” Duke said.