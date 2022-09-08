Azerbaijan returns five Armenian POWs 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8, the National Security Service of Armenia said.

The captives repatriated from Azerbaijan are Martin Aghramanyan (born 1996), Ashot Gevorgyan (born 1998), Felix Grigoryan (born1996), Varazdat Manukyan (born 1990) and Edik Hovsepyan (born 1999).

“We welcome this action as a step contributing to the normalization of the relations”, the NSS said in a statement.