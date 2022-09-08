Starmus Science Camp launched in Yerevan’s Freedom Square 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Starmus Science Camp kicked off in Yerevan’s Freedom Square within the framework of STARMUS VI International Festival.

The purpose of the Science Camp is to enable children and people interested in science to more closely get acquainted with the latest scientific and technological achievements.

Founding Director of STARMUS Garik Israelian told reporters that the Science Camp is very important as “through these type of camps we are trying to bring the society to scientific pavilions with the involvement of music and art, so that they could study and get acquainted with the latest innovations in science and technology”.

Planetary scientist Bethany Ehlmann said that her work on drawing children’s attention to science is quite easy. “I study Mars and the Moon, research and can spice it up and accompany with interesting pictures, but I always talk about the issues we are interested in and which we do not know, for example why we are here and whether we are alone in the space. With these issues I want to highlight for them that being a scientific researcher is very important, this also brings a lot of fun and a great teamwork”, she said.

Astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger stated that the Science Camp and STARMUS, in general, provide great opportunities. “Maybe this Festival will become a source of inspiration for many people. I think there will be people who will decide to engage in science after STARMUS”, she said.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Section Manager of Flight Electronics Arbi Karapetian said that enthusiasm is really very contagious, adding that he is excited about the fact that he is collecting data with his work so his colleagues could make discoveries. “Each of us works in our separate closed space, and we must be able to bring out the excitement of that work and share with others in order to encourage and interest them”, he said.