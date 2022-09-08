Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September 2022

Catholicos Aram I receives AGBU President 

Catholicos Aram I receives AGBU President 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian. 

Issues and challenges relating to the Armenia-Diaspora partnership were discussed during the meeting. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]