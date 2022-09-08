Armenian Defense Ministry checks report on possible return of POWs
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia does not have confirmed, verified information about the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan at the moment, clarifications are being made, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told Armenpress.
Azerbaijani media outlets have reported that 5 Armenian prisoners of war will be returned to Armenia.
