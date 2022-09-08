Issue of PoWs in our constant focus, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The issue of bringing back the Armenian captives who are unlawfully held in Azerbaijan is under the constant focus of the Armenian authorities on all levels, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with the Armenian community of Vladivostok.

“You can be sure that this issue is always in our attention on all levels, in our contacts with both Russia and all other partners, and in contacts with Azerbaijan. Our position is that this is a humanitarian issue which must be solved,” Pashinyan said.

Despite being obliged by the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement to return all prisoners, Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold many Armenian PoWs to this day.