Registration process for doing business to be simplified

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the bill on amending the law on the registration of companies and private entrepreneurs.

The bill seeks to reform and simplify the registration process and make the registration process for doing business easier and more accessible.

The One Stop One Window principle will be ensured.

The improvements will ensure modernization of services in state registry and minimize possible risks for inconveniences related to current misinterpretations in regulations, thus contributing to increased attractiveness for doing business in the country.