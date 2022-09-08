Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September 2022

Government sets minimum pension at 31,600 drams

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Government approved setting the minimum pension at 31,600 drams, a move which will allow increasing all pensions by 3000 drams.

The government also increased the size of old age benefits which is regulated by a separate law.

“Therefore we decided to raise the benefits so that it is in line with the size of pensions,” Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

 








